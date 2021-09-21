The Lake Havasu girls golf team added another win to their solid season on Monday.
The Knights finished with a total score of 182 points – 32 fewer strokes than Canyon View – in a match at the Pebblebrook Golf Course. Tolleson Union and host school Valley Vista were the other teams that played at the course northwest of Phoenix.
Britteny Gomez golfed another solid, shooting the Knights’ lowest score for seventh consecutive match. The sophomore finished with a score of 39 (3-over par) – the fifth time in a row where she’s shot in the 30s. After a slow start, Gomez helped lower her score with a birdie at the tail end of her round.
The Knights also had solid play from others in their young core in Chloe King and Ava Gorden. King, a sophomore, shot a 45 and recorded her first birdie of the season. Ava Gorden, a freshman, struggled with her putting, but finished strong with a 48. Gorden shot a birdie in her second to last hole. Xanthia Still finished at 50 and Gianna Jehle shot a 51 in her first match in over a week.
“The whole is picking each other up when one struggles,” Knights head coach Jeremy Wojcicki said. “It’s good for the girls to be playing good team golf and putting together some good rounds when one person struggles.”
Wojcicki said the girls were successful on holes with a par 3 or 5, but it was the holes with a par 4 they struggled with throughout Monday. A couple of the Knights’ putts were short, adding more strokes to their score, but otherwise, it was another solid round of golf, Wojcicki said.
“Another round that’s going to help lower our overall rankings to help us up in the standings,” Wojcicki said.
The Knights are 12th in state rankings as of Tuesday. The top 12 teams advance to the state tournament. With five matches to go, three of which are at home, there’s still time for the Knights to climb the rankings.
“I like the direction that we’re heading,” Wojcicki said. “We’ve consistently had better rounds of golf round after round. Hopefully, we keep that trend continuing here in our final stretch.”
Up next
The Knights will play on their home course for the first time this season when they welcome Millennium, Desert Edge and St. John Paul to the Lake Havasu Golf Club on Thursday. Tee time is scheduled for 3 p.m.
