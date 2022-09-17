Carlos Alcaraz is the U.S. Open champion and the No. 1-ranked player in men’s tennis at age 19. And he is exhausted. He tells The Associated Press on Monday that he is not quite sure how he managed to play and win so many tough and long matches in a row to earn his first Grand Slam title. He also says he considers himself a unique player who can hit a lot of different shots and never gives up on a ball. He grew up admiring Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer but is not interested in comparing himself to either.