Glen Adona

Senior wide receiver and safety Glen Adona scores the first Knights touchdown of the game in their home opener against Yuma Catholic Friday night.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu Knights football team (2-1) consistently preach that winning turnover battles wins games. Their home opener against the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks (3-0) put that theory to the test Friday night.

The Lake Havasu Knights varsity football team lost a hard-fought battle against the 4A conference leaders and no. 11 ranked in the state, despite winning the turnover battle.

