The Lake Havasu Knights football team (2-1) consistently preach that winning turnover battles wins games. Their home opener against the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks (3-0) put that theory to the test Friday night.
The Lake Havasu Knights varsity football team lost a hard-fought battle against the 4A conference leaders and no. 11 ranked in the state, despite winning the turnover battle.
“What I always talk about, I mean I think we won the turnover margin,” coach Karl Thompson said. “One of the top passers in the state to have four interceptions. We won that part of the battle, but again we came up short a couple of times.”
The Knights had four total interceptions while the Shamrocks had one interception and one fumble recovery on the night.
“Our guys’ effort tonight was tremendous,” Thompson said. “It was a great football game back and forth. You got to see a little bit of everything. You got to see scoring back and forth, defenses making plays and going toe to toe.”
Two of the Knights’ interceptions were courtesy of senior wide receiver and defensive back James Douglas.
During his first interception, Douglas said he was thinking to himself, “Coach is going to be so proud because I did exactly what he told me to.”
Thompson told Douglas to reroute and press vertically the receiver he was covering and that was what led to the first interception. The second interception, only minutes later, was a “in the right place at the right time” situation, Douglas said.
For how strikingly different these teams are (public versus private, running team and a passing team), both defenses and offenses had similar results.
Both defenses made some crucial big plays, but both offenses seemed to sputter and were unable to complete drives at times.
“We just have to lock in next week, come back, not have a repeat of tonight on offense,” Douglas said. “Defense played well, just got to lock in on the other side of the ball.”
Senior defensive end Spencer Dorsett had multiple sacks while blitzing and pressuring Yuma quarterback Richard Stallworth. Sophomore running back and linebacker Gavin Briggs had a sack of his own, and the Knights’ final interception of the game.
Senior wide receiver and safety Glen Adona had the Knights’ first interception of the night in the first quarter, after he caught a TD pass thrown by Havasu quarterback Tyler Thompson, no less.
“They left everything out there and that was what we asked from them and they came through,” coach Karl Thompson said. “That shows a lot of character through the much adversity that sports teaches you, they kept their composure and they played.”
