Knights wrestling capitalizes only home meet

Havasu’s Hunter Bentley defeated River Valley’s David Ruiz at the 157 bout.

 Claire Cornelius/Today's News-Herald

The Lake Havasu High School wrestling program dominated their only home meet of the season on Monday.

The Lake Havasu girls defeated the Kingman girls 24-18. Lilly Bruun (107), Laci Munoz (132), Magen Colmenres (145), Jaycee Fox (165) and Samantha Heins (185) each won in their respective matches.

