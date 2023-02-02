Knights wrestling capitalizes only home meet

The Lake Havasu High School wrestling program dominated their only home meet of the season on Monday.
The Lake Havasu girls defeated the Kingman girls 24-18. Lilly Bruun (107), Laci Munoz (132), Magen Colmenres (145), Jaycee Fox (165) and Samantha Heins (185) each won in their respective matches.
The boys defeated the Bulldogs 72-6. Tanner Bentley took the 106-pound weight class, Bruun took the 113-pound bout, Elijah Nelson came away with the win at 126, Giovanni Sierras won the 132-pound match, Gunnar LeGrand took the 138-pound bout, Robert Minden took the 144-pound weight class, Hunter Bentley took the 150-pound bout, Andon Attaway won at 157, Gavin Briggs took the 165-pound match, Sean Severson took the 175-pound weight class, Clay Erickson took the 190-pound bout, Roger Troupe won at 215, and Xander Flowers came away with the 285 win.
The girls tied with the Lee Williams girls 18-18. Reagan Dionne took the 132-pound bout, Munoz took the 138-pound match and Colmenres won the 145-pound dual.
The boys defeated the Volunteers 54-18. Connor Evans took the 106-pound weight class, LeGrand took the 144-pound match, Minden took the 150-pound weight class, Attaway took the 157-pound bout, Glen Adona took the 165-pound weight class, Spencer Dorsett took the 175-pound dual, Clay Erickson took the 190-pound weight class, Shane Rios took the 215-pound match, Flowers took the 285-pound weight class.
In the final dual of the meet, the boys defeated River Valley 64-12. Tanner Bentley took the 106-pound match, Bruun won at 113, Avery Reyes came away with win at 126, Sierras took the 132-pound bout, LeGrand took his third win of the meet at 138, Robert Jones took the 144-pound weight class, Haden Louviere took the 150-pound match, Hunter Bentley came away with the 157 match, Briggs won the 165-pound weight class, Severson took the 175-pound bout, and Flowers took the 285-weight class.
