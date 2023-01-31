Knights wrestling makes history at Ironwood Invitational

The Lake Havasu High School wrestling program made history at the Eagle Invitational hosted by Ironwood High School.
The boys placed seventh out of 41 total teams – the first time placing in the top-10 in a decade. The Knights scored 105 points in the invite.
Senior Gunnar LeGrand took first place in the 138-pound weight class after pinning Horizon’s Cole Green in 3:14.
“Gunnar was aggressive and dominated his opponents,” coach Ryan Schumann said.
Senior Xander Flowers placed third in the heavyweight class with a pin over San Manuel’s Aiden Lozoya in 5:33.
“Xander is really evolving into a strong and mobile heavy weight (wrestler),” Schumann said.
Robert Minden placed fourth in the 144-pound weight class. Minden fell in a 12-3 major decision to Horizon’s Matthew Hernandez.
The girls tied for 16th out of 36 total teams with Dobson High School.
Senior Avery Reyes placed fourth in the 126-pound weight class. Reyes was pinned by Willow Canyon’s Alivia Fernandez in the third place match.
“Avery as a second-year wrestler is really working hard,” Schumann said.
Senior Laci Munoz placed fifth in the 132-pound weight class after pinning Sunrise Mountain’s Madelynn Sheeley in 2:32.
“Laci stepped up and wrestled strong as a first-year senior for the girls team,” Schumann said.
