In its second meet of the season, the Lake Havasu wrestling team finished sixth overall at the Wrangler Invitational in Wickenburg Saturday, with four wrestlers placing in their class.
Senior Bradley Troffer placed fourth in heavyweight , while freshman Josue Aguilar finished third in the 106 class. Senior Jared Thomas came in second in the 160 class, while junior Daniel Blaylock won the 195 class.
“I’m very proud of the whole team and the way they performed,” said head coach Ryan Schuman. “It’s a strong looking team and for such a young team, there’s a lot of camaraderie.”
The Knights will return to action Wednesday at Deer Valley. Arcadia and Desert Edge will also be in attendance.
Next Friday, Lake Havasu will compete in the Big Red Invitational at Agua Fria, a tournament the Knights won last season.
“We’re going to go down there and they look like they’re going to be able to hang,” said Schuman. “Even if we don’t win it like we did last year, I’d like to see us keep improving and see where that takes us the rest of the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.