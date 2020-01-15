After struggling last time out in the team’s first home meet of the season, the Lake Havasu wrestling team responded by sweeping its three opponents in Wednesday’s meet in Phoenix.
The Knights earned wins over Coronado, Dysart and host Washington.
“I was very pleased with our effort,” said head coach Ryan Schuman. “The long break hurt us, but we put in more work and more effort and it paid off.”
Schuman noted the standout performances of freshman Brady Brown and senior Jared Thomas.
“[Brown] is so explosive and I’ve really become a fan of his,” Schuman said. “Jared got through a rough patch, but he’s looked more comfortable wrestling at 170, instead of 158.”
Next Wednesday, the Knights will face some familiar competition in Goodyear. Havasu faces Buckeye Union, Cactus and host Desert Edge on Jan. 22 at 3 p.m.
“I’m excited to wrestle against those three teams again,” said Schuman. “Our expectations are high and we’ve been close. We’ve put in a lot of hard work and we’re going to go in there with everything we’ve got.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.