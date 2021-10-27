The Lake Havasu cross country team competed at the Rey Gomez Invitational at Rotary Park in Bullhead City on Saturday.
The meet presented challenges to the Knights involving issues on the course, coach Erika Washington said. A situation occurred when Knights senior Josh Lumpkin was leading his race and was directed the wrong way.
“He was supposed to go straight and instead, he was directed to turn into the park and ended up cutting a portion of the course off,” Washington said. “Meanwhile, the group of guys behind him, they were directed the correct way and ended up doing the full loop at the end of the course.
“Josh, he was definitely upset, but ended up going around repeating that loop to make up for the distance.”
Washington said there were course issues at the Colorado River Regional meet at Mohave High School. Those challenges also impacted Lumpkin.
“At regionals, there was a gate in the middle of the course that somebody had shut and with Josh leading the race, he wasn’t quite sure what to do when he got there,” Washington said. “He ended up getting around the gate somehow, but it definitely threw off his time.”
Lumpkin ended up finishing in seventh place on Saturday with a time of 19 minutes and 32 seconds. Washington said both teams performed well despite the challenges.
Nathan Merrill took first place in the boys race at 17:53, followed by Tyler Aston finishing as the runner up at 18:40. Jamie Henson rounded out the top three at 18:44. Alex Gallegos finished fifth at 18:46 and Brett McMillan placed sixth at 19:15.
As for the girls race, sophomore Katie Bell finished first at 20:30, followed by Celeste Switzer placing second at 21:24. Lorena Hansen finished third at 22:06 and Alyssa Musselman placed sixth at 23:00.
Up next
The Knights will compete in the Division II Metro Sectional meet at Cesar Chavez Park on Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.