Lake Havasu High will have representation at this year’s state cross country meet, as both boys and girls programs will compete in the annual event Saturday at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.
As the Knights prepare to race against the state’s top competition, training was light this week to keep their legs fresh and avoid injuries. Practices were shorter this week and were moved from Rotary Park to the high school. While trying to stay loose with lighter runs, race strategy was highly discussed during this week’s preparation, Knights coach Erika Washington said.
“This week we’re just focusing on staying healthy,” Washington said. “Being rested and making sure we’re ready to go all out and run some (personal records) on Saturday.”
The Knights qualified for state after a couple of top-four finishes at the Division II Metro Sectional meet at Cesar Chavez Park on Nov. 2. The boys placed fourth while the girls finished third. The top seven teams in the boys division advanced while the top five for the girls were allowed to move on.
It’s the second straight year where the entire girls team advanced while it’s an improvement for the boys. The entire boys team will compete this season whereas last year only two boys qualified.
Josh Lumpkin was one of those state qualifiers from last year’s boys team and has had a successful senior season. The senior was an individual medalist at Sectionals, finishing third at 16 minutes, 52 minutes and two tenths of a second (16:52.2).
Other successful runners at Sectionals were Nathan Merrill (14th, 17:40.5), Katie Bell (third place, 20:36.2), Celeste Switzer (sixth, 22:31.7) and Lorena Hansen (eighth, 22:31.7) – all of whom were medalists. Bell, Switzer and Hansen were all part of last year’s state-qualifying team.
“We have some runners on the brink of some major breakthroughs,” Washington said. “For example, Josh Lumpkin is a second away from breaking 16 minutes. Katie, she’s right about 20:30 right now, so we would love to see her run in the low 20s and see what she’s capable of.”
This year’s state meet returns to Cave Creek Golf Course after taking place at Cross Roads Park in Gilbert last season. All four divisions will race on the same day, differentiating from last year’s schedule when divisions were split up into two days.
The schedule and venue change was due to mitigating the risk of covid-19. This year’s meet is expected to have more runners and teams compete.
“Last year didn’t quite have the big huge feel that it normally does,” Washington said. “We’re just really excited for things to be back to normal and to see how we measure up against all the other great teams in the state.”
The Arizona Interscholastic Association Cross Country State Championships is scheduled to begin Saturday with the Division II races starting at 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.