For the second time in a row the Lady Knights have beaten the Tigers.
On Tuesday, the Lake Havasu High School softball team traveled to Millennium High School for a regular season game. Havasu won the game 16-4. The Lady Knights had just recently played and beat the Tigers in a game last Friday.
Head Coach Kari Thompson says the game was a must win for the team and the girls did “excellent” and “executed” the win.
The Lady Knights are back on their home field this Friday for 2 p.m. game against Agua Fria High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.