The Lake Havasu High School girls basketball team has broken its losing streak.
The Lady Knights hosted the River Valley Dust Devils on Thursday night and won the game 34 to 20. This is LHHS’ first win since their first game of the season against Glendale on Nov. 23.
Knight’s head coach Charles Welde says that getting a win is always great as it lifts everybody’s spirits.
“We are starting to play faster and get out into our transition offense quicker,” Welde explained.
Maria Mack continued to be a strong force on both sides of the court, Welde says. Offensively the strongest Knight on the court Thursday was Celeste Switzer who dropped 10 points. Defensively Welde says Acacia Daley had some big rebounds that led crucial goals.
LHHS will be back on the court this Monday, Jan. 10. The Lady Knights will be traveling to Millennium for a 7 p.m. game.
