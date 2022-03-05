It was a great day that included a first for the Lake Havasu High School softball program.
On Friday, the Lady Knights traveled to Wickenburg for the Wrangler Softball Classic where they played against Flagstaff, Empire and Betty H. Fairfax High Schools.
Havasu beat all three teams, keeping their winning streak from the start of the season going and according to head coach Kari Thompson making history by beating the Empire Ravens for the first time.
LHHS beat Flagstaff 9-1 and Fairfax and Empire 4-1
Thompson says it was an excellent day for the Lady Knights “going 3-0 over really good competition.” Junior Alexis Martin and Senior co-captain Alaina Johnson did a great job controlling the games with their pitching, Thompson also said.
Along with playing another round of the softball classic today, the Lady Knights’ next game is Tuesday at home against the Lee Williams Volunteers starting at 3:45 p.m.
