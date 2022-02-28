In the first three games of their 2022 season, the Lady Knights have scored a combined total of 46 runs.
On Monday after the Lake Havasu High School softball team hosted Kingman Academy High School for a regular season game. LHHS won the game 10-0.
The Lady Knights are back on their home field tomorrow for a 3 p.m. game against Kingman High School.
