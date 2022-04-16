The Lady Knights ended their week with a big win.
On Friday, the Lake Havasu High School softball team played a home game against Agua Fria High School. The Knights beat the Owls handily, 28-0.
Natalie Ramirez led Havasu’s offense going four for five at the plate. Ramirez hit a home run, two singles and a double. Alexis Martin was the pitcher who got the win, striking out nine Owls with zero walks.
The Lady Knights will face Agua Fria High School again on Tuesday in a road game starting at 4 p.m.
