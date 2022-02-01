The Lady Knights dropped a close match at home Tuesday night.
The Lake Havasu High School girls’ soccer team played Agua Fria High School and lost 3 to 2. Both of the Knights goals were scored by senior Jewell Rusch.
Lake Hsvasu will get another chance on the pitch when the team travels to Phoenix on Friday to play against Verrado High School for a 6 p.m. match
