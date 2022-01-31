The week is off on the wrong foot for the Lake Havasu High School Girls Soccer team.
On Monday night, the Lady Knights went head to head with Canyon View High School and lost the match 7 to 2.
Knights Abby Kesitilewe and Presley Evans scored goals for their team with Aubrey Carver recording an assist.
LHHS returns to the pitch today for a 6 p.m. match against Agua Fria High School.
