The Lady Knights faced another challenging opponent Monday night.
The Lake Havasu High School girls traveled to Millennium High School for a regular season game. LHHS ended up losing 72 to 10.
Head coach Charles Welde says the team played hard but in the end were just simply overmatched against the Tigers.
The Lady Knight play their final game of the season tonight at home. At 7 p.m. Havasu will face off against Canyon View High School. Tonight’s game is also Senior Night, a chance to celebrate the senior player of the program.
