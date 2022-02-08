The Lady Knights season unfortunately ended with another loss.
On Tuesday night the Lake Havasu High School girls’ basketball team hosted Canyon View High School for the final game of the season. LHHS lost to Canyon View 74 to 13.
Head coach Charles Welde says the seniors on the team have had a lot of adversity in their high school careers and did the best they could. Now Welde says he is focused on the future of the program.
”We’re turning the page and rebuilding Havasu girls basketball tomorrow,” Welde said.
