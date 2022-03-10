Before they go on spring break, the Lady Knights recorded one more win on the court.
On Thursday afternoon, the Lake Havasu High School girls’ tennis team traveled to Cortez High School for a regular season match against the Colts. Havasu won the match 9-0.
One highlight of Thursday’s match that head coach Greg Brueckner pointed out was Mia Gavaldon won her first match at the varsity level in a doubles game with Olivia LeGrand. The pair won 8-0.
Brueckner says that Thursday’s match was a good one to leave off on going into the break.
“It will be nice to take a short break then get back to work in the middle of next week to prepare for a tough match against Saguaro,” Brueckner said.
The Lady Knight’s next match is March 22 when they hit the road for a match against Saguaro High School starting at 3:30 p.m.
