The winning streak continues for the Lady Knights.
On Friday night the Lake Havasu High School girls’ soccer team played a rematch against River Valley Dust Devils at the Knight’s home pitch. LHHS won the match two to one making this the team’s third win.
This is the second time this season the Lady Knights have faced off against the Dust Devils. River Valley beat Lake Havasu early in the year in a tournament game and head coach Josh Kistler says his team was “ready and wanting” to return the favor.
Jewell Rusch and Nyri Alozian scored the two goals in the second half of the match.
The Lady Knights will return to the pitch on Jan. 21 when LHHS hosts the Gila Ridge Hawks for a 2 p.m. regular season match.
