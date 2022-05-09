The Lady Knights are down but not out.
On Saturday, the Lake Havasu High School softball team played in the quarterfinals of the 5A State Championship, the furthest the team has made it in the postseason in over a decade. The Lady Knights faced Willow Canyon and lost the game 4-0.
LHHS fell behind at the start of the game with the Wildcats scoring in the first inning due to an error and in the second inning of a base hit. Willow Canyon did not make one error in the game.
A bright spot in the game for Havasu came in the sixth inning when Senior Natalie Ramirez, who led the Knights offense, made a single. Junior Alexis Martin was in the circle for Lake Havasu and despite allowing four runs and four hits, Martin did strike out six Wildcats.
Despite the loss the Lady Knights are still in the state tournament and play tonight against Sunnyside High School at 6:30 p.m. at Rose Mofford Complex.
