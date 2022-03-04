After being on the road for their first two games, the Lady Knights finally played a match on their home court.
On Thursday afternoon, the Lake Havasu High School girls’ tennis team hosted Centennial High School for a regular season match. The Lady Knights won the match 8-1 only giving up one doubles match.
Monet Land won her singles match in two sets (6-0, 6-0) not giving up a point to her opponent just like Kaira Pope did. Both Sam Durbin and Kourtney Carls won their singles matches in two sets, only giving up one point. Finally both Olivia LeGrand and Morgan Kross closed out their singles matches in two sets giving up just two points to their coyote opponent.
The Lady Knights next match is Monday when they go north to Flagstaff to play against Coconino High School.
