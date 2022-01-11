The Lady Knights scored another big win this week.
On Tuesday night, the Lake Havasu High School girls’ soccer team hosted the Yuma Criminals regular season match. The Knights shut out the Criminals 8-0.
According to head coach Josh Kistler the Knight’s passing game really came together in Tuesday’s match, which explains the high score.
“I tell the girls when we pass we win,” Kistler said. “It was a game with a ton of completed passes. The girls are finally meshing well and it shows.”
Kistler also praised the work of new keeper, Emma Hogstead.
“She didn’t let any past her and the defense held the line like they know how to,” Kistler said.
Junior Presley Evans led the Lady Knights with a hat trick and one assist. Junior Kadyn Mortenson also netted a hat trick.
The LHHS girls’ soccer team will be on their home pitch this Friday at 6 p.m. when they host River Valley High School for a rematch.
