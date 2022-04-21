It was a tough game on the road for the Lady Knights.
On Thursday, the Lake Havasu High School softball team traveled to Canyon View High School for a regular season region game. LHHS lost the game 2-0.
Head coach Kari Thompson said it was a close game and the team “just needed a few more hits.”
“Alexis Martin and Alysen Rieth pitched a great game,” Thompson said. “And the defense held behind them.”
The Lady Knights play their next game today at home against La Joya Community High School starting at 3:45 p.m.
