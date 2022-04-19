For the second game in a row, the Lady Knights have shut out their opponent.
On Tuesday, the Lake Havasu High School softball team went on the road to play against the Agua Fria High School Owls in a regular season region game. LHHS won the game 35-0.
Head coach Kari Thompson said Tuesday’s game was a “good all-around team win.” Thompson says that Alysen Rieth, Alexis Martin and Haley Martin worked together on the pitcher’s mound to get the shutout.
The Lady Knights are back on the field this Thursday for a game against Canyon View High School starting at 3:45 p.m.
