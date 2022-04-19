Embattled Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver is retiring from his role as executive chairman of the Western Alliance Bancorporation. The company released a statement saying Sarver will step down in June after having a lead role in the company since 2002. Sarver was the company’s CEO from 2002 to 2018. The NBA has asked a law firm to investigate the Suns after ESPN published a report in November detailing allegations that Sarver has a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents during his 17-year tenure in charge of the franchise. Sarver has denied the allegations.