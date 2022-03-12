It was another tremendous win for the Lady Knights.
On Friday afternoon the Lake Havasu High School softball team hosted the North Canyon High School Rattlers for the last regular season game before Spring Break. LHHS won the game 17-0.
Head coach Kari Thompson says along with scoring every inning the Lady Knights keep their defense and pitching consistent in the game against the Rattlers. Looking forward to after the break, Thompson says the competition will be heating up.
“We open with Willow Canyon who is the top 5A team in the state, then conference play starts which will be very competitive,” Thompson said. “Time to step up our game.”
The Lady Knight’s first game after Spring Break is on March 22 at home against Willow Canyon High School starting at 3:45 p.m. However the Lady Knights are also playing in the Coca Cola Invitational over break from March 18 to the 19th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.