The Lady Knights scored two impressive wins yesterday at the Coca Cola Invitational.
On Friday the Lake Havasu High School softball team played in the tournament at Centennial Park in Kingman. LHHS played its first game against Window Rock High School and beat the team 9-1. The second game was against Tuba City High School who the Lady Knights beat 31-0.
Head coach Kari Thompson says captain Alysen Rieth pitched an excellent first game against Window Rock and got a home run that led the Knight’s nine runs. One low moment for LHHS in the first game, however, was an injury to catcher Reilly VanDeWeghe.
“We will miss her behind the plate,” Thompson said.
Alexis Martin and Haley Martin shared game two against Tuba City on the mound, Thompson says, getting a quick win for Havasu.
The Lady Knights play in the Coca Cola Invitational again today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.