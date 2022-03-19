The Lake Havasu High School softball team has won the 2022 River Valley Coca Cola Invitational.
On Saturday, the Lady Knights played their final three games on the second day of the tournament. LHHS first beat Kingman High School (12-0) and Tuba City High School (18-0) before beating River Valley High School in the championship game 12-7.
Head coach Kari Thompson says Havasu had an excellent day at the plate working together to produce runs. The Lady Knights scored a total of 82 runs across five games in the two-day Coca Cola Invitational.
In the championship game against River Valley, Thompson says Alexis Martin got the win on the mound and her and Haley Martin lead the offense in the game with early home runs.
“The wins were for Riley,” Thompson said. Catcher Riley VanDeWeghe was injured Friday in the first game of the tournament against Window Rock.
The Lady Knights play their next game on Wednesday at Lake Havasu High School where they will host Willow Creek Canyon for a game starting at 3:45 p.m.
