The first match in the state tennis tournament didn’t go exactly as expected for the Lady Knights.
On Tuesday, the Lake Havasu High School girls’ tennis team was scheduled to play against Canyon Del Oro High School in the first round of the Division II State Tournament. However, the Dorados forfeited the match meaning Havasu will advance to the quarter finals.
The Lady Knights are scheduled to play on the road next Tuesday, May 3 for a 3 p.m. match. LHHS opponent is still to be determined.
