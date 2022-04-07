The Lake Havasu High School girls tennis team faced a tough opponent but still came away with the win.
On Thursday, the Lady Knights hosted Lee Williams High School for a regular season region match. LHHS beat the Volunteers 7-2.
Head coach Greg Brueckner says the girls battled the whole day against “a tough regional opponent.”
In the singles matches Monet Land, Sam Durbin, Morgan Kross and Olivia LeGrand all won in two sets. Sienna Anderson at the fives spot won in three sets and Kourtney Carles lost her match in two sets.
In the doubles portion of the competition, Land and Durbin won 8-6, Kross and LeGrand won 8-1 and the final Havasu pairing of Anderson and Kira Pope lost their match 8-3.
“We did see some areas we can strengthen and we will work hard to get better as we move towards the state competition,” Brueckner said.
The Lady Knights are back on the road for their next match which is Monday at Coconino High School starting at 3:30 p.m.
