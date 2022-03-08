It was a long battle but the Lady Knights ended up on top.
After Monday’s match was snowed out, the Lake Havasu High School girls’ tennis team played a match on Tuesday against the Thunderbird High School Titans. LHHS came out with the win beating Thunderbird, 5-4.
Knights Monet Land, Sam Durbin and Olivia LeGrand won their singles matches meaning the team score was tied 3-3 when doubles matches began.
According to head coach Greg Brueckner the number one doubles team of Land and Durbin beat their Titan opponents 8-0 and then the number two pairing of LeGrand and Morgan Kross sealed the Lady Knights win by also beating their opponents 8-0.
“It was a great match with two evenly matched teams,” Brueckner said.
The Lady Knight’s play their next match on the road this Thursday when they travel to Cortez High School for a 3:30 match.
