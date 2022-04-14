The Lady Knights end their regular season on a bit of a down note.
On Thursday, the Lake Havasu High School girls’ tennis team traveled to Prescott High School for the last match in their regular season. LHHS lost the match to the Badgers 7-1.
In the singles matches Morgan Kross at the three spots had the one win for the Knights beating her opponent in two sets (6-4, 6-3). At the one spot Monet Land lost her match in two sets as did Sam Durbin at the two spot.
Olivia LeGrand went a full three sets in her singles match but ultimately lost (6-3, 3-6 and 10-6) Both Sienna Anderson and Kortney Carles lost the final two singles matches.
LHHS didn’t fare much better in the doubles portion of the competition. Durbin and Land lost their match 8-4 and Kira Pope and Anderson lost 8-6. The third doubles match was not played.
Head coach Greg Brueckner says it was a tough loss for LHHS but both teams were evenly matched.
“Prescott just won a few more big points at the right time,” Brueckner said.
That is a wrap on the regular season for the Lady Knights but as the number five ranked team in Division II, they will return to play in the State Tournament on April 26.
