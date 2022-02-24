The Lady Knight’s kicked off their season with a win but they aren’t done just yet.
On Thursday after the Lake Havasu High School girls’ tennis program traveled to Moon Valley High School for the first match of the 2022 season. LHHS won the match, with all the Lady Knights winning their singles and doubles matches.
Head coach Greg Brueckner says Thursday’s match was “a great way to start the season” but he still saw some things the team needs to improve on before its next match. Brueckner highlighted Olivia LeGrande for doing an “amazing job.”
LeGrande won her singles match in two sets without letting her opponent score a single point. Morgan Kross also won her singles match in two sets with no points being scored on her. Both Monet Land and Kira Pope won their matches in two sets with the same score; 6-0, 6-1. Sam Durbin won in two sets with the score being 6-1 in both sets. Finally Kourtney Carles won in two sets; 6-3 and 6-0.
All three of the Havasu double teams won their matches as well.
The Lady Knights are back on the court next Tuesday when they travel to Seton Catholic Prep High School for a 3:30 p.m. match
