Lake Havasu 8-10 All-Stars fall at state after 3-game win streak

The Lake Havasu Little League 8-10 and 10-12 All-Star teams competed at state over the course of the last week in Tucson and Flagstaff.
The 8-10 team finished 3-2, falling in their first game to Ahwatukee 5-0. The team held Ahwatukee to 1-0 before scoring four in the fifth, so the coaches had a conversation with the players following the loss.
“Well, the first conversation was, ‘hey, guys, you're here playing the best of the best, and you guys are the best of the best,’” coach David Meraz said. “I think we may have been a little timid at the beginning, but once we realized we can play, we can play with anybody. We just really needed to get our bats going because that game was 1-0 going into the fourth inning. We were right in it, our bats just weren’t awake yet.”
After the conversation, the 8-10 team won three straight against, starting with West Flagstaff. The team defeated West Flagstaff 2-1 with both runs coming in the fifth. Gunnar Cross stole home for one before Mason Passmore brought in Ethan Venditto for the lead.
The third game of the tournament saw Havasu win a 14-4 game against Mt. Graham. Lukas Starling doubled in the first two runs before scoring himself three batters later on an error. Cross then singled in another.
Ashton Carelli singled in two runs in the bottom of the second, bringing the Havasu lead to 6-1. A Dean Meraz and Zaydn Gilje walk extended the lead. Venditto tripled, Mt. Graham error and Julian Cipriani single brought the score to 12-1. Singles by Dean Meraz and Cross finished out the scoring.
Against Canyon Del Oro, Havasu was behind throughout the majority of the game. A seven-run seventh inning gave Havasu the lead for the hard-fought win.
Starling singled a run in as an error by Canyon Del Oro gave Havasu a 2-0 lead at the end of the first.
Jaze Janecek got the first run of the seven on a catcher error as Gilje hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game 4-4. Two errors and a Cipriani double finished out the scoring.
The fifth game of the tournament was a rematch of the opener against Ahwatukee.
“The games before that, we had begun hitting,” David Meraz said. “Once we got our hitting going, we knew pitching was going to be good, so we just had to hit like we knew we could.”
Unfortunately, it was the same result as Havasu fell 16-8.
“Overall, they had a no quit attitude. They were very gritty and they played until the very end,” David Meraz said.
Carelli led the team with 30 strikeouts, Dean Meraz caught all eight games including districts and Jaze Janecek had the highest batting average with a .529.
Of the 12, five were brand new and having played in their first state tournament, they can take the experience gained going into next season.
“I think they can take away a lot of confidence now knowing they can pitch and hit with the best of the best that the state has to offer,” David Meraz said. “I think they’ll go into next season ready to get the job done. They got a little taste so they know what to expect now, they’re not going to be surprised.”
