Lake Havasu 8-10 All-Stars fall at state after 3-game win streak

USC and UCLA are about to play their final football season in the Pac-12 Conference. Both schools leave for the Big Ten Conference next year. Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said he was confident the conference would remain together. He said a media-rights deal was near, but didn't offer specifics. Kliavkoff said expansion would be considered after the media-rights deal is finalized. He pushed back against speculation that Pac-12 schools could leave for other conferences.