On the first day of the Kingman Invitational on Thursday, the Lake Havasu baseball team split its two games, defeating Kingman Academy 2-1, then falling to Gila Ridge 5-2.
All games played this weekend will be five innings in length.
The Knights (2-2) avenged their season-opening loss to the Tigers in the opener on Thursday as senior Cameron Bagshaw tossed a complete game to earn the win. He struck out nine while allowing only one run on one hit and one walk.
“Cameron was Cameron for us today,” said head coach Kit Borg. “I thought it was important for him to redeem himself and to get his confidence going.”
Havasu got on the board in the first inning with a pair of two-out runs batted in by juniors Max Vetter and Logan Daughtry.
Those two also had the only RBIs in the Knights’ win Tuesday over Yuma Catholic.
The Tigers scored their only run of the game in the bottom of the first and were silenced by Bagshaw the rest of the way.
In the second game of the day, junior Colton Bagshaw got the Knights going with a two-run homer in the top of the first.
However, it would be all Havasu could muster as Gila Ridge limited the Knights to only three hits in the loss.
“Colton’s production has been impressive and with [junior] Kayden [Twyman] getting on base a lot, it’s been huge,” said Borg. “We just need it to be contagious and need to be better with runners in scoring position.”
Through four games this season, Havasu has stranded 39 runners on base.
The Hawks scored their first run in the bottom of the second, then took the lead with a pair of runs in both the third and fourth.
On Friday, the Knights will continue play in the Kingman Invitational when they take on Snowflake at 11 a.m. at Lee Williams High School. Havasu will then play two games on Saturday to wrap up the tournament.
Due to pitch count restrictions, Cameron Bagshaw will not be available to pitch for the remainder of the weekend. However, he is slated to start the first game of a doubleheader against Peoria on Monday to open West Valley Region play, according to Borg.
