Tempers flared as the Lake Havasu boys’ soccer team picked up a 3-0 win over Peoria on the road on Tuesday night.
Both teams were hit with red cards, while Peoria was called for a yellow card on three separate occasions in the West Valley Region battle.
“Even though we won, I was hoping for a bigger win,” said head coach Christina Gibbs. “We controlled the ball for most of the game, but I was disappointed we weren’t able to find the back of the net more often.”
A goal from sophomore Jesse Dominguez, which was set up by fellow sophomore Anthony Reyes, gave the Knights (15-1-1, 2-0 West Valley) an early advantage, but they were unable to score for the rest of the first half.
After halftime, junior Tristan Fowler took matters into his own hands when he dribbled across the box and found the corner of the net. He now has a team-leading 29 goals this season.
Senior Johnathon Lopez, who has been battling an injury for most of the season, scored Havasu’s third and final goal. When Peoria couldn’t clear the ball in its own box, Lopez gained possession and put it past the Panthers’ keeper.
While the offense struggled, the Knights’ defensive effort stood out to Gibbs.
“The defense was solid like always,” she said. “Our back four are really solid and they are holding our team together.”
Junior goalkeeper Troy Anderson recorded three saves for Lake Havasu.
The Knights will have a week off before facing Cactus next Tuesday at 6 p.m. the road for another West Valley Region match.
