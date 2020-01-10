After suffering its first loss of the season on Tuesday, the Lake Havasu boys’ soccer team responded with a 3-1 over Yuma on the road Friday night.
Three second half goals from the Knights (10-1-1) propelled them past Yuma after Havasu trailed 1-0 at the half on a Criminals’ penalty kick.
“They lacked urgency in the first half and the ball was our own side for most of it,” said head coach Christina Gibbs. “In the second half we made some adjustments and played the kind of soccer that we wanted.”
Sophomore Anthony Reyes led the charge for the Knights, scoring a goal on a corner kick which he was able to bend in. Later on another corner, he found sophomore Jesse Dominguez who found the back of the net.
Junior Trent Dreisbach added a goal on a penalty kick.
Up next, Lake Havasu will face River Valley on road at 6 p.m. on Monday, followed by a home match against Lee Williams on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“I don’t want to look past River Valley, but Wednesday will be challenging,” said Gibbs. “We tied them earlier and they are very physical.”
