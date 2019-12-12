In the opening match of the Mohave County Soccer Tournament, the Lake Havasu boys’ soccer team picked up an easy 7-0 win over Palo Verde Valley (Calif.) Thursday in Kingman.
“It was probably our best game of the season,” said head coach Christina Gibbs. “The coaches were hard on them at our last practice to be better and be cleaner and they came out and played their best game of the year.”
Once again, the Knights (5-0) relied on junior Tristan Fowler, who led the way with four goals in the win to bring his season total to 17.
Senior Jonathon Lopez, junior Ryan Myers and sophomore Jesse Dominguez each added a goal for Lake Havasu. Senior Randy Gallegos chipped in with a pair of assists, while Lopez, freshman Hector Castillo and junior Danny Pando each had one assist.
Elsewhere, the performances of junior Trent Dreisbach and freshman Oswaldo Sanchez caught the attention of Gibbs.
“As an outside defender Dreisbach did a great job distributing the ball and starting our attack,” she said. “Oswaldo Sanchez played center midfield for us and he played with no fear.”
Today, the Knights will face two familiar opponents as the three-day tournament continues. Lake Havasu will take on Lee Williams at noon, followed by a matchup against Mohave at 6 p.m.
The Knights faced both teams twice last season, going 1-0-1 against the Volunteers and 0-1-1 against the Thunderbirds.
“We’re expecting it to be physical,” said Gibbs who expects some evenly matched contests. “They both play the long ball, so we need to play the ball quickly. If we play our game and do what we need to do, then we should pick up two wins.”
Seeding for Saturday will be determined based on the outcome of today’s matches.
