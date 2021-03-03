The state rankings were updated Tuesday and Lake Havasu boys soccer are on the brink of the playoffs with one game left on its schedule.
The Knights enter the rankings at No. 17 in the 5A Conference and are one spot behind the top 16 teams, which advance to the playoffs next week.
Havasu has a chance to climb into the top 16 when the Knights travel to No. 16 Verrado Wednesday. The Verrado Vipers (6-3, 2-1 Desert West) last played Apollo (2-8, 1-3 Northwest) on Tuesday. Havasu currently has a 5-4 overall record and are 2-1 against Desert West opponents.
The rankings will be updated daily at noon on the Arizona Preps 365 website (10 a.m. on the app) until Friday.
