A second half flurry helped the Lake Havasu boys’ soccer team stay perfect in West Valley Region play as the Knights won 4-0 on the road over Cactus.
“It seems like we played down to our opponent a bit tonight,” said head coach Christina Gibbs. “We can’t afford to do that against better teams.”
The Knights (16-1-1, 3-0 West Valley) dominated possession throughout the match, but were unable to find the back of the net in the first half.
After halftime, Havasu scored all four of its goals, including three from sophomore Tristan Fowler. He has a team-high 32 goals this season.
Two of Fowler’s goals were set up by junior Danny Pando, who was also awarded a goal when his shot was deflected by a Cobra defender and into the net.
Havasu wraps up the regular season with a home match against Desert Edge, the seventh-ranked team in the 4A Conference. The winner will clinch the region title and likely secure a berth as a top-eight seed in the state playoffs.
“I think they’re ready for it and they want it,” said Gibbs who is looking for her first region title. “It’s always a tough, physical game against them and we know what to expect.”
