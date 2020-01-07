A shorthanded Lake Havasu boys’ soccer team faced an uphill battle coming into Tuesday night’s match in Yuma against Gila Ridge and was roughed up 5-0, suffering its first loss of the season.
Three members of the team, including two starters, were removed from the team due to disciplinary reasons over winter break.
“We only had one day of practice to get ready and I just think it was already in the kid’s heads of what was going on,” said head coach Christina Gibbs. “They knew we had a challenge going into the game and Gila Ridge was a really physical team and we need to learn to adapt.”
The Knights (9-1-1) trailed 2-0 at halftime.
This is the first time this season Lake Havasu was shut out.
Up next, the Knights will be on the road again to face Yuma on Friday at 6 p.m.
“We have some things to work on,” said Gibbs. “I don’t think we played that poorly, but hopefully we can calm down and play a better game on Friday.
In other news, junior Tristan Fowler was named the Arizona MaxPreps/United Soccer Coaches Player of the Week for the period of Dec. 9-15.
“I think it’s great for him to receive some accolades to add to his resume,” said Gibbs. “He’s really put it the hard work and he deserves it.”
Fowler leads Lake Havasu with 17 goals on the season.
