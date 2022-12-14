The Lake Havasu High School varsity boys soccer team is undefeated through its first three games under interim head coach Jimmy Molyneux.
“I don’t like talking about undefeated,” Molyneux said. “I think our performances have been okay. We’re doing the simple things well. Each game we play is a winnable game. We don’t look at playoffs, we don’t look at league standings, being undefeated. I know that all the people do, but I don’t.”
Freshman midfielder Jesus Alvarado leads the team in goals, with six thus far. Four of those six came from Tuesday’s 6-1 win over the Mohave Thunderbirds.
Junior Jose Alvarado is the next-highest scorer with two goals, both from the win over Mohave.
The work ethic, passion, passes, and the patterns of play that they practice are all coming together well and contribute to their success in games, Molyneux said.
“The seniors did excellent,” Molyneux said of Tuesday’s win. “They really deserve a mention.”
Even when the team was up five goals with under 10 minutes left, Molyneux continued to coach from the sidelines with the same passion as he did from the first 10 minutes of the game.
“The game starts when the referee blows the whistle,” Molyneux said. “And the game ends when the referee blows the whistle.”
Molyneux’s ideology and passion has clearly translated well with the athletes, as they play with the same fire and grit from start to finish, no matter what the scoreboard says.
The Knights take on the Lee Williams Volunteers tonight on the road for one more game before their winter hiatus. The team will return on Jan. 4, 2023 to face the Youngker Roughriders at home.
