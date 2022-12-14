Boys soccer Jorge Lerma

Sophomore forward Jorge Lerma makes a play on the ball during the Lake Havasu’s varsity boys soccer game against Mohave High School on Tuesday.

 Claire Cornelius / Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu High School varsity boys soccer team is undefeated through its first three games under interim head coach Jimmy Molyneux.

“I don’t like talking about undefeated,” Molyneux said. “I think our performances have been okay. We’re doing the simple things well. Each game we play is a winnable game. We don’t look at playoffs, we don’t look at league standings, being undefeated. I know that all the people do, but I don’t.”

