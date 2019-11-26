For the second consecutive night, the Lake Havasu boys’ soccer team defeated its opponent 9-1.
The Knights (1-1) took down Parker on the road Tuesday night after starting its season with a win at Kingman Monday night.
Havasu took an early lead, but in the 25th minute, Parker answered back to even the score.
“They were relying on the long ball and I could feel that one would slip through and it did,” said head coach Christina Gibbs. “But, we got it together after that and it was an improvement from last night.”
Juniors Daniel Espino, Trent Dreisbach and Tristan Fowler each scored two goals for the Knights.
“Dreisbach really played well with the two goals. He played forward and defense,” said Gibbs of Dreisbach who was filling in at multiple positions.
Junior Ryan Myers, freshman Angel Castaneda and junior Danny Prado each added a goal for Lake Havasu.
The Knights will host River Valley next Tuesday and Parker the following Tuesday before competing in the Mohave County Soccer Tournament beginning on Dec. 12.
“In the tournament we’ll be able to see more quality opponents,” said Gibbs. “We’re still trying to get it together and learning to play with each other.”
(0) comments
