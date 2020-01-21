After cruising to a pair of wins over its rival Mohave earlier this season, the Lake Havasu boys’ soccer team had a bit of a scare on Tuesday night, but still managed to pull out a 4-1 win.
“It was a crazy game and a physical one,” said head coach Christina Gibbs. “I think they came out a little too confident because we beat them twice already.”
Mohave scored within the first five minutes of the match, its first goal against the Knights (13-1-1) in three matches.
Gibbs said her team appeared “unsettled” after falling behind, but that all changed when junior Ryan Myers knocked through a pair of goals within five minutes of each other to give Havasu a 2-1 lead.
After halftime, Knights’ leading goal scorer, Tristan Fowler found the back of the net with an impressive strike to firmly place the momentum on Havasu’s side. The junior now has 27 goals this season.
Junior Trent Dreisbach added an insurance goal on a penalty kick later on.
Tuesday night’s match was played at Mohave High School, instead of Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, where it was initially scheduled to be.
The Knights have now won five in a row and head into West Valley Region play with ample momentum.
“We just have to take it one game at a time and one opponent at a time,” said Gibbs.
Lake Havasu opens region play with a home match on Thursday at 6 p.m. against Deer Valley.
