The Lake Havasu Chiefs youth football and cheer teams are scheduled to start their season on Sept. 26.
All of the Chiefs’ four games on the week one schedule will be played in Bullhead City, starting with the 11 and under team taking on the Las Vegas Badgers at 10 a.m. The Chiefs 9 and under team will also take on the Badgers starting at noon. The Lake Havasu 12 and unders will take on the Bullhead City Firebirds at 2 p.m. and the 14 and under Chiefs will play the Firebirds at 6 p.m.
Only week one games have been announced so far for the youth football league with dates and locations of future games still unknown.
