One of this year’s local competitors has made quite the splash at the International Jet Sports Boating Association Jettrim World Finals.
Coy Curtis, 12, has won two world events this year in the Amateur Ski Lites and Amateur Four Stroke Ski Lite classes, both of which occurred on Wednesday. Even though he has a couple of wins under his belt, Curtis has much more to accomplish this weekend.
Curtis has his eyes set on winning more titles in four other classes: Pro AM Ski Lites, Pro AM Four-Stroke Ski Lites, Vintage Ski and Pro Freestyle. All four classes have riders that are older than him.
According to the IJSBA World Finals schedule online, the Pro Freestyle, Pro Am Ski Lites and Vintage classes are scheduled for Saturday. The Pro Am Four Stroke Ski Lites is scheduled for Sunday.
“It meant a lot to me to get a World title this year,” said Curtis, who is competing at the World Finals for the fifth year.
Curtis is no stranger to the Personal Watercraft scene in Lake Havasu. The 12-year-old has won races at Jet Jam events at the Nautical Beachfront Resort.
The youngster started riding PWC when he was four and his passion for the sport comes from his father Taylor Curtis, who competed professionally for about 20 years. Taylor mainly competed in free riding, which involves riding a PWC in an ocean instead of a lake.
Taylor described Coy’s World title victories as “amazing” and is always blown away to see his son follow in his footsteps.
“To see my son take what I love and for me to be able to give him the good equipment and come to these races, I’m reliving what I dreamed of doing as a kid,” Taylor said. “So its super special to me to have my kid do it.”
One of Coy’s top events is freestyle, which is a class judged by tricks. Freestyle riders are judged by the following criteria: amplitude, execution and the amount of consecutive tricks a rider could land.
Saturday will mark the first time Coy will ride in the pro event.
Freestyle tricks typically include flips, which Coy has excelled in at a young age, according to his father.
“He did flips when he was eight-years-old,” Taylor said. “He did his first backflip when he was eight. It’s crazy to see a little kid that just sends it.”
PWC is not only a hobby for Taylor and Coy, it’s a lifestyle for the Curtis family. Taylor said his wife and eight-year-old daughter also ride PWC.
Body Beach is the Curtis family spot whenever they’re riding for fun or for training.
The Curtis family have lived in Lake Havasu City for about four years and moved from Paso Robles, a town near California’s Central Coast.
“It’s not just a weekend thing. We live it,” Taylor said. “We go to the beach five days a week training and I say training, but it’s fun. We love to go to the water and ride.”
If Coy continues to ride and progress in the sport, Taylor said his son has a future in the PWC industry.
“Coy has some very natural ability and he could go far in this sport,” Taylor said. “Our sport is really driven by passion.”
Friday will mark the fourth day of action at the 40th Annual World Finals at Crazy Horse Campgrounds. Seven events and remaining classes from Thursday are slated to compete on Friday.
Practice starts at 7 a.m. and events begin 30 minutes after the last practice. The daily schedule could be viewed online at IJSBA.com.
