The Lake Havasu Classic Battle at Bridgewater disc golf tournament took place Saturday at Bridgewater Links as 89 players took to the brand-new course.
“We’re very excited to be able to be working with the Bridgewater Links, or the Bridgewater Resort, in order to have this disc golf course here,” tournament director Mercedes Kaiser said.
Bridgewater Links has put in permanent baskets for the course, and it is open to anyone wanting to play.
“So, the baskets were installed as permanent baskets, so this is a permanent disc golf course, and right now, the Bridgewater Links has disc golf at play open seven days a week, with tee time starting at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. is when you can schedule a tee time and then, between 5 and 6, it'll be walking only,” Kaiser said.
With the disc golf community in the area growing, players are excited to have this course and have already taken advantage of it.
“The disc golf community has just grown, like, significantly,” Kaiser said. “The first day that the locals were able to play this, I'm pretty sure they played probably three rounds in one day. Everybody's just been coming out as much as possible. They love this.”
Any donations that the tournament received has been split with Grace Arts Live.
“All the donations that were brought in for this tournament, we split 50-50 with Grace Arts Live Youth Theatricals. We're excited just to partner with them, because Graham (Russell), Blain (Russell) and I are big into theater, and so we support Grace Arts Live.”
The Lake Havasu City Disc Golf Club has been working to build a youth disc golf program and want to donate disc golf baskets to all the schools in the Lake Havasu Unified School District.
“Starting in February at our staple tournament, which is the Lake Havasu City Open, was kind of like our big opening to sharing with the community that we are building a youth disc golf program,” Kaiser said. “We have received so many donations of discs and equipment from the community, and all the players who have registered for our tournaments. We were able to purchase a disc golf basket and donate discs to Jamaica Elementary School, just last week.
“Our goal is to be able to donate a disc golf basket and discs to all the schools in the Lake Havasu City, or the Lake Havasu Unified School District. We’re working our way there but we're just very excited that we were able to drop off the basket and discs to Jamaica and be the first recipient of our goals for our youth disc golf program. Just growing the sport of disc golf and introducing our youth to a sport that not many people, I would say, know about. It's just so much fun.”
1. Andrew Rosta, 101; 2. Graham Russell, 102; 3. Chris Paetz, 108.
1. Marysa Rosta, 124; 2. Renae Gliddon, 133.
1. Cory Bruce, 99; 2. Matt Wafford, 112; 3. Jeremy Harper, 113.
1. Scott Merritt, 100; 2. Vince Dronek, 116; 3. Earl Wilcox, 130.
1. Valerie Steinbaum, 127; 2. Dayna Merritt, 137.
1. Jonathan Fotino, 102; 2. Bret Barben, 103; 3. Devin Ernst, 109.
1. Kylie Schenavar, 130; 2. Katie Ernst, 137.
1. Dale McClurken, 111; 2. Sean Gorenstein, 113; 3. Mook Merzlock, 121.
1. Chad Lacey, 111; Manny Urquilla, 125; Damian Carpenter, 127.
T1. Logan Larsen, 111; T1. Travis Rairden, 111; 3. Giovanni Rivera, 112.
1. Wyatt Wafford, 119; T2. Zach Brazil, 120; T2. Rusty Morgan, 120
1. Trey Morgan, 99 (one round).
