The NBA is adding a fan event to Summer League. The league unveiled plans Thursday for a three-day event called NBA Con, which will run from July 7-9 in Las Vegas and coincide with the opening days of the league’s summer session there. Fans will have the opportunity to meet and interact with current and past players, with the list of commitments for this year including presumed No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, fellow top draft prospect Scoot Henderson, Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and current NBA players Mike Conley, Tyrese Haliburton, CJ McCollum and Trae Young.