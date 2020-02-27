After opening their season with easy wins on the road on Wednesday, the Lake Havasu tennis teams cruised to another pair of wins in their first home match of the season on Wednesday.
Both the boys’ and girls’ teams won by identical scores of 9-0 over Youngker.
The girls’ team dropped only four games as they won all six singles matches.
Freshman Monet Land, junior Megan Anderson and senior Lynnsey Slezak all won their matches 6-0, 6-0. Senior Alicia Medina won 6-0, 6-1, senior Savannah Senica won 6-1, 6-0 and senior Jayleen Casillas won 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles, Anderson and Slezak paired up to win 8-0, while Land and Medina won their match 8-1. Casillas and senior Maddie Conley won by a score of 8-2.
“From top to bottom, the team mentally showed up,” said head coach Greg Brueckner. “We know physically what we have, it’s just a matter of bringing it mentally and they brought a mentality to the court.”
Down the road, Brueckner would like to see how his team responds when they are being pushed in a tough match against stiffer competition.
“It’ll be interesting to see how they take it to the next level,” he said.
On the boys’ side, the Knights had similar success, as they dropped only five games in their six singles matches.
Seniors Blaise Kovach and Jesus Garcia, sophomore Mason Sain and freshman Tyronne Davidson all won by scores of 6-0, 6-0. Freshman Christian Sain won 6-3, 6-0 and senior Chase Nobbe won 6-0, 6-2.
For doubles play, head coach Jeremy Wojcicki opted to use six different players, relying on the depth of his roster.
The three doubles teams were juniors Hayden Bekkedahl and Trent Dreisbach, juniors Gavin Lintz and Troy Anderson, and juniors Tristan Davidson and Cameron Balderrama. All three matches finished with 8-0 scores.
“It was good to get them all some experience and on the court before we get into the heart of our schedule,” said Wojcicki. “I foresee there will be a lot of movement in the lineup because we have so many contributors.
He expects his lineup to be at full strength by next week, as the four soccer players on the roster will up to speed.
Lake Havasu will return to action next Tuesday with a road match at 1 p.m. at Higley.
