In continuing its early season dominance, the Lake Havasu boys’ soccer team shutout River Valley 10-0 Tuesday night at home.
“Tonight was much better than our first two matches,” said head coach Christina Gibbs. “We moved the ball and we played it quickly. We play better at home and on the turf. It was good to see after our first two games were a little on the rocks.”
Lake Havasu (3-0) was led by junior Tristan Fowler, who scored three goals, all within the first 10 minutes of the match.
“Tristan has been standing out and scoring quickly,” said Gibbs. “Last year he had a lot of breakaways and he’d kicked it over or miss. He has a lot of power and a strong shot, so he’s really been focusing on placing the ball better and not relying on his power.”
Fowler is now up to eight goals on the season.
Sophomore Antonio Reyes scored a pair of goals in the win, both coming in the first half as well.
His first goal of the night was impressive individual effort which saw him follow his rebound of his initial shot, which popped into the air, and put it past the keeper.
Hector Castillo scored two goals for the Knights and freshman Jesus Rodriguez and sophomores Diego Delgadillo and Jaden Baker each added a goal of their own.
Lake Havasu has now outscored its opponents 28-2 this season.
The Knights will have a full week off before hosting Parker in a rematch next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Lake Havasu won the first matchup of the two teams down in Parker 9-1.
“I’d like more of what we did tonight against Parker,” said Gibbs. “We were moving the ball around quickly and we were holding the ball a little too much against them last time.”
