Lake Havasu Disc Golf Club host 6th Annual Lake Havasu City Open

Tournament Directors Mercedes Kaiser and Graham Russell, and the Lake Havasu City Disc Golf Club hosted their sixth Annual Lake Havasu City Open this past weekend at SARA Park Disc Golf Course. This year’s tournament focused on building a youth disc golf program in Lake Havasu City, the club collected over 200 discs donated by participants of the tournament.
With the donations and funds raised from the tournament, the club will be purchasing and providing disc golf equipment for local elementary schools. A total of 142 players from all over the southwest, and a few from as far away as Montana and Oregon among others, competed for first place in each of their divisions.
The final round on day two for MPO (Mixed Pro Open) did not disappoint. A gallery of over 40 people watched the back and forth action between Graham Russell of Lake Havasu City, and Dallas Garber of Gresham, Oregon. An exciting shot by Garber on the last hole led to a two-hole playoff, ultimately leading to Russell taking the win, holding a first place title for the third time over the last four years.
Other Lake Havasu City residents who placed in top positions are Jeremy Harper (3rd Mixed Pro 40+), Chad Lacey (2nd Mixed Amateur 50+), Mike Harper (3rd Mixed Amateur 60+), Charlie Richardson (1st Mixed Amateur 2), Ryan Brown (1st Mixed Amateur 3), Rachel Rodriguez (1st Women’s Amateur 3), Blain Russell (2nd Juniors).
