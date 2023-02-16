Lake Havasu Disc Golf Club host 6th Annual Lake Havasu City Open

Top Pro Disc Golfers Reid Kemp (left), Graham Russell (middle), and Dallas Garber (right) hold their plaques after finishing the Lake Havasu City Open.

 Courtesy Photo

Tournament Directors Mercedes Kaiser and Graham Russell, and the Lake Havasu City Disc Golf Club hosted their sixth Annual Lake Havasu City Open this past weekend at SARA Park Disc Golf Course. This year’s tournament focused on building a youth disc golf program in Lake Havasu City, the club collected over 200 discs donated by participants of the tournament.

With the donations and funds raised from the tournament, the club will be purchasing and providing disc golf equipment for local elementary schools. A total of 142 players from all over the southwest, and a few from as far away as Montana and Oregon among others, competed for first place in each of their divisions.

