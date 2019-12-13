On Day 2 of the Mohave County Soccer Tournament, the Lake Havasu boys’ soccer team played to a 1-1 draw against Lee Williams in its first match and then followed up with a 4-0 win over Mohave in the nightcap Friday.
Head coach Christina Gibbs praised her team’s defense in both matches.
“The defense played really well in both matches and it kept us in the game against Lee Williams,” she said.
The Volunteers played with a physical style Gibbs says her team had yet to see this season and it forced the Knights into some mistakes.
“I wasn’t sure how they’d react to the pressure, but they’ll have to get used to it going forward, especially against the schools from Phoenix,” she said.
Lee Williams led 1-0 at halftime, but Lake Havasu (6-0-1) tied the score in the second half on a cross from sophomore Antonio Reyes to junior Tristan Fowler.
In the second match of the day, the Knights’ strong defensive efforts continued against Mohave.
“The first half was slow and the offense couldn’t really get into a rhythm or put anything together,” said Gibbs. “They came out more aggressive in the second half and stepped up their level of play. I thought they played on the same level as last year’s team in the second half.”
After clinging to 1-0 lead at halftime, Lake Havasu tacked on three goals in the second half, all while suffocating the Thunderbirds’ offense.
Senior Randy Gallegos, who Gibbs said has gotten off to a quiet start this season, led the Knights with two goals and an assist against Mohave.
His assist set up a beautiful header from freshman Jesus Rodriguez. Sophomore Jesse Dominguez added the other goal for Lake Havasu.
With River Valley dropping from the tournament, the Knights will advance to the semifinals. The match will begin at 1:30 p.m. and Lake Havasu’s opponent has yet to be determined. The championship match is set for 4 p.m.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
After splitting a pair of matches Thursday, the Lake Havasu girls’ soccer team played to a 1-1 draw against Lee Williams Friday afternoon.
No other information was available.
The Knights (3-2-1) will face River Valley at noon today in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.